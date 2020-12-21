Football: Villa beat West Brom 3-0 as Allardyce gets off to losing start

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: A brace from Anwar El Ghazi and a second-half Bertrand Traore strike gave Aston Villa a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, handing new Baggies boss Sam Allardyce a defeat in his first game in charge.

Allardyce replaced the sacked Slaven Bilic in midweek but there was little he could do as his side went behind when El-Ghazi deftly steered home Traore's cross to the far post in the fifth minute.

West Brom had captain Jake Livermore sent off following a VAR review for a reckless tackle on Jack Grealish and Allardyce's new charges barely threatened after that, managing a single shot in the whole game.

Traore added a second six minutes from time and El Ghazi slotted home a late penalty to secure a win that lifts Villa to ninth spot on 22 points after 12 games, while West Brom remain second from bottom with seven points from 14 games.

