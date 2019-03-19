Football: Villa's Abraham targets first-team action on return to Chelsea

REUTERS: Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, on loan at Aston Villa, believes he will play regularly for the first team next season when he returns to his parent club.

Abraham is on loan at the second-tier Championship club until the end of the season and he is their leading goal scorer with 21 league goals, three behind the division's top marksman Teemu Pukki of Norwich City.

Advertisement

"As a young kid, I've always believed I will play for Chelsea, I always believe that," Abraham told Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old, who has also had loan spells at Bristol City and Swansea City, has made two Premier League appearances for Chelsea - the same number of international caps he has for England - and is aiming to significantly add to that tally.

"That's the aim going into next season," Abraham added. "I think I have the ability to. I just have to, when I get the opportunity, grab it with two hands."

Sixth-placed Villa are vying for promotion to the top flight through a Championship playoff spot with eight games to go and host Blackburn Rovers on Mar 30.



Advertisement