Football: Villa's Trezeguet to undergo knee surgery

LONDON: Aston Villa winger Trezeguet faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury that requires surgery, the Premier League club said on Monday (Apr 12).

The 26-year-old Egypt international, who has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, suffered ligament damage in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool.

"Trezeguet ... will now have an operation before starting his rehabilitation," the club said in a statement. "Everyone at Aston Villa wishes Trez a full and speedy recovery."

Villa, who are 11th in the standings with 44 points from 30 games, host leaders Manchester City in their next match on Apr 21.