Football: Villarreal draw at Cadiz and miss chance to go top

CADIZ: Villarreal missed the chance to top La Liga as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Cadiz in a game of few chances on Sunday.

Alvaro Negredo looked to have put Cadiz in front when he found the net following a free kick but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review, which ruled that Anthony Lozano, the match-winner in last week's victory over Real Madrid, was offside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Otherwise Cadiz failed to bother Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo as they finished the match without registering a shot on target, with Villarreal only mustering two on target.

Villarreal are second on 12 points from seven games still without an away win, while Cadiz are fifth on 11 and awaiting their first home win since returning to the top flight.

Real Madrid are top with 13 points from six matches after beating Barcelona 3-1 away on Saturday but Real Sociedad can return to the summit by beating Huesca later on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Alaves beat 10-man Real Valladolid 2-0 away with the home side now bottom of the standings.



Advertisement