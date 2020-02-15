Football: Vydra stunner gives Burnley win at Southampton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SOUTHAMPTON: Matej Vydra's stunning strike earned Burnley a 2-1 victory at Southampton to move them into the top half of the Premier League table on a wet and wild Saturday at St Mary's Stadium.

The Czech player, who replaced injured Burnley striker Chris Wood midway through the opening half, had hardly had a sniff of goal but produced a dazzling finish on the hour.

It was a sickener for Southampton, who had looked the more likely winners after former Burnley player Danny Ings had equalised in the 18th minute with his 15th goal of the season.

Burnley had taken the lead in the second minute with a bizarre curled goal straight from a corner taken by Ashley Westwood.

Vydra won it when he chested the ball down on the edge of the area and edged it past a Southampton defender before stretching to crash a left-foot shot past keeper Alex McCarthy.

Burnley hung on relatively comfortably as Southampton struggled to create much in a strengthening wind.

A third win in their last four league games lifted Burnley into 10th place with 34 points from 26 games, while Southampton remained in 13th place on 31 points.

