Football: Wamangituka's stunning solo effort seals Stuttgart win

BERLIN: Congolese winger Silas Wamangituka scored for his fourth consecutive Bundesliga game on Friday (Jan 29) as his end-to-end goal after an 80-metre sprint sealed Stuttgart's 2-0 win at home to strugglers Mainz.

After striker Sasa Kalajdzic gave Stuttgart the lead ten minutes into the second-half, Wamangituka showed his stamina and skill to score with a run from the edge of his own box.

With Mainz hunting the equaliser, a charged down shot fell to Wamangituka, who dribbled the length of the pitch before, beating two defenders to fire home 18 minutes from the whistle.

The 21-year-old's stunning effort means he has scored 11 times in Germany's top flight this season.

The win leaves Stuttgart 10th.

Mainz remain second-from-bottom and seven points from escaping the relegation places after failing to build on last weekend's shock 3-2 win over second-placed RB Leipzig.

League leaders Bayern Munich hold a seven-point lead before Saturday's home game against mid-table Hoffenheim.