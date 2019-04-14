Football: Warnock watches his words after another 'kick in the teeth'

BURNLEY, England: Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock said his team had suffered "another kick in the teeth" after referee Mike Dean changed his mind and reversed a penalty award for the Welsh side in their 2-0 loss at Burnley on Saturday (Apr 13).

Relegation threatened Cardiff came out on the wrong side of a refereeing decision against Chelsea two weeks ago when the London side equalised with a goal widely viewed as offside and then went on to win 2-1.

Advertisement

The Cardiff manager was charged with three offences by the Football Association in relation to comments made after that match.

Warnock said he had spoken to Dean after the incident where the assistant referee Darren Cann flagged handball against Burnley defender Ben Mee but then Dean reversed the call after consultation with his assistants.

"You have got to accept what he says. I don’t want any more charges. I've got three this week," said Warnock, who suggested that the other assistant, Ian Hussin, had been involved in overturning the decision, despite being situated at the other end of the field.

"It's annoying that someone from 75 yards away can tell someone else that it came off his head. The other linesman. A linesman who couldn’t see a toe poke go out. We keep getting kicked in the teeth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s a penalty. Were disappointed. Other than that it’s been a very good game."

Cardiff are in 18th place with five games to go and need to catch up five points on 17th placed Brighton, who have a game in hand.

The two teams face each other on Tuesday in a crunch game before Cardiff host Liverpool on Sunday.

“I thought the lads were super, especially in the second half. Our fans were also fantastic," said Warnock.

“Now we’ve got to overcome this disappointment and prepare for Brighton.

"The next five games we will be inundated with luck. I bet Liverpool are quaking in their boots now," he said with a grin.

