Football: Watford midfielder Pereyra returns to Udinese

Sport

Football: Watford midfielder Pereyra returns to Udinese

Watford's Roberto Pereyra in action with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka
Watford's Roberto Pereyra in action with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Julian Finney)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Watford's Argentina midfielder Roberto Pereyra has returned to Serie A club Udinese on a permanent deal, the English second-tier Championship club said in a statement on Monday (Sep 28).

Pereyra scored 18 goals in 115 games in all competitions for Watford after his arrival from Italian club Juventus in 2016.

The 29-year-old previously played for Udinese from 2011-15, where he scored eight goals and had 10 assists in more than 100 games in all competitions.

Udinese are 14th in the Serie A standings.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark