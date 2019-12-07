Football: Watford name Pearson as head coach until end of season

Watford have appointed Nigel Pearson as their new head coach until the end of the season to replace the sacked Quique Sanchez Flores, the struggling Premier League club said on Friday.

Former Leicester City manager Pearson, 56, is the Hornets' third manager this season after Flores was dismissed on Sunday and his predecessor Javi Gracia was fired in September.

Watford are bottom of the 20-team standings, seven points adrift of the safety zone with eight points after 15 matches.

