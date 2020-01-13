Football: Watford out of bottom three after win at Bournemouth

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

10 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Watford moved out of the relegation zone as their stunning revival under new manager Nigel Pearson continued with a 3-0 victory at south coast strugglers Bournemouth on Sunday.

BOURNEMOUTH, England: Watford moved out of the relegation zone as their stunning revival under new manager Nigel Pearson continued with a 3-0 victory at south coast strugglers Bournemouth on Sunday.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's goal shortly before halftime gave Watford the lead and Troy Deeney smashed in their second midway through the second half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bournemouth offered little by way of a response and substitute Roberto Pereyra completed the rout in stoppage time.

The win, Watford's fourth in the six games since Pearson took charge with them bottom of the table, lifted them to 17th place, ahead of Aston Villa who play Manchester City later.

While Watford, who won only one of their opening 17 league games, are on the up, Bournemouth's hopes of a sixth successive season of top-flight football are sinking.

Eddie Howe's side looked short on confidence as they slipped to their third successive defeat without scoring a goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are second bottom with 20 points from 22 games having been as high as seventh in early November.

