Football: Watford's Holebas free to play in FA Cup final after red card overturned

LONDON: Watford defender Jose Holebas is available for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City after his red card in the 4-1 home defeat to West Ham was rescinded.

The 34-year-old was sent off in Watford's final Premier League game of the season after it was deemed he had pulled back Michail Antonio as the Hammers forward ran through on goal.

Hornets head coach Javi Gracia said after the game that the club would appeal and the Football Association announced on Monday Watford had succeeded in having the sending-off overturned.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission has today upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal regarding Jose Holebas," an FA statement read.

"The Watford player was sent off against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity."

Watford take on Premier League champions City at Wembley in the FA Cup final, with Pep Guardiola's men chasing an unprecedented domestic treble.

"In my opinion, I can't believe one player will miss the final for that contact, I can't believe it," Watford boss Gracia had said after Sunday's match.

"Maybe it is a foul, soft foul, light foul but I can be angry with that decision."