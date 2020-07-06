Football: Watford's Pearson has no problem winning 'ugly' in survival battle

LONDON: Watford manager Nigel Pearson has said his players must dig deep to grind out victories even when not at their best and must take advantage of the fact that their Premier League fate is in their own hands.

Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Chelsea was Watford's third in as many matches, leaving the Hornets one point above the relegation zone with five matches remaining.

"I look at our players in training, look in their eyes and I get lots of positive signals back," Pearson told a virtual news conference ahead of Tuesday's clash at home to basement side Norwich City.

"We just have to back ourselves and keep calm about it. We've got to perform and find ways of winning games. If that means winning ugly, I don't care. It's about getting enough results."

With Watford also scheduled to face bottom-half teams Newcastle United and West Ham United over the next 11 days, Pearson recognises the opportunity to secure the club's top-flight status for another season.

"There is a desire to improve upon our performances and results, for sure," he added. "The important thing is to get the balance right between being calm and recognising the necessity to perform and pick points up."

Pearson has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Norwich match but may rest captain Troy Deeney, with striker Danny Welbeck pushing to start after coming on at Stamford Bridge.

"He (Deeney) has always been an important player for us but, when games come as quickly as they do at the moment, we have to look at different options at times," Pearson said.