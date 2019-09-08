Football: Watford sack manager Javi Gracia

LONDON: Watford have sacked head coach Javi Gracia, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The club are currently bottom of the table with one point from their first four games.

Gracia joined in January 2018.

Chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said: "Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements.

"Javi Gracia’s staff will also be leaving the club, ahead of the imminent appointment of a new coaching team.

"Everyone at the Hornets wishes Javi and his staff all the very best for the future, and they will always be welcome visitors in the future at Vicarage Road."



