Football: We have a free shot at Liverpool, says Norwich's Farke

LONDON: Norwich City manager Daniel Farke said his players can take a "free shot" at runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday (Feb 15) as they try to become the first club to beat Juergen Klopp's side in the league this season.

While Norwich are rock bottom of the standings, Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top having won 16 games in a row and are unbeaten in their last 42 Premier League matches.

It would appear a hopeless mission for Norwich to halt Liverpool's title match, but Farke's side have shown plenty of spirit despite their precarious position and did beat reigning champions Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road.

"They are one of the best teams in European history," Farke told reporters on Friday. "It's a huge task and we know that.

"We have our strengths and if we bring our best football on the pitch, we can get something."

Norwich have won only four of their 25 games this season since being promoted, yet are not cut adrift.

While seven points between them and 17th-placed Aston Villa sounds a lot, the injuries that have blighted their season have relented and there remains a belief that they can survive.

"We had an unbelievable injury curse at the beginning of the season but you have to back the lads who are available. Now we are in a better position," he said.

"I can't guarantee it (having three centre-backs available) is enough to beat Liverpool, but we will definitely try to do that. It's like a free shot tomorrow because we have to deliver in the following games.

"It would be great to get one or three points tomorrow but we also want to enjoy it. Liverpool are the best team in the world and we need to be there with an outstanding performance."

