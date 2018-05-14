Football: Wenger bows out with Arsenal victory at Huddersfield
LONDON: Arsene Wenger's final match in charge of Arsenal ended in a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday (May 13).
Frenchman Wenger, who is leaving the club after almost 22 years in charge, was given a guard of honour by both sets of players before the kickoff and then walked to the visiting Arsenal supporters to acknowledge them.
The decisive goal came when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slid in at the back post to convert a low cross from Aaron Ramsey in the 38th minute.
Arsenal ended the season in sixth place, their lowest finish during Wenger's time at the club.
English Premier League results:
Burnley 1 Bournemouth 2
Crystal Palace 2 West Brom 0
Huddersfield 0 Arsenal 1
Liverpool 4 Brighton 0
Manchester United 1 Watford 0
Newcastle 3 Chelsea 0
Southampton 0 Manchester City 1
Swansea 1 Stoke 2
Tottenham 5 Leicester 4
West Ham 3 Everton 1