Football: Wenger bows out with Arsenal victory at Huddersfield

LONDON: Arsene Wenger's final match in charge of Arsenal ended in a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday (May 13).

Frenchman Wenger, who is leaving the club after almost 22 years in charge, was given a guard of honour by both sets of players before the kickoff and then walked to the visiting Arsenal supporters to acknowledge them.

The decisive goal came when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slid in at the back post to convert a low cross from Aaron Ramsey in the 38th minute.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) in action with Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg. (Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

Arsenal ended the season in sixth place, their lowest finish during Wenger's time at the club.



English Premier League results:

Burnley 1 Bournemouth 2

Crystal Palace 2 West Brom 0

Huddersfield 0 Arsenal 1

Liverpool 4 Brighton 0

Manchester United 1 Watford 0

Newcastle 3 Chelsea 0

Southampton 0 Manchester City 1

Swansea 1 Stoke 2

Tottenham 5 Leicester 4

West Ham 3 Everton 1