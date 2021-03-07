Football: West Brom held by Newcastle in dour goalless draw

WEST BROMWICH, England: West Bromwich Albion's hopes of avoiding relegation were dented as they missed several chances in a 0-0 draw at home to fellow strugglers Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday (Mar 7).

The result left Newcastle four points above the drop zone in 16th place on 27 from as many games, while West Brom stayed second-bottom on 18 from 28, eight points from the safety area.

Newcastle had the upper hand in the opening 15 minutes as they staged several fast breaks and only a superb clearance by Darnell Furlong from a Joelinton cross denied Ryan Fraser a close-range tap in.

Jonjo Shelvey also came close for the visitors in the 30th minute when goalkeeper Sam Johnstone kept out his deflected shot from inside the penalty area with a reflex save.

The hosts then spurned a pair of sitters either side of halftime as Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka tipped away Mbaye Diagne's header before Matthew Phillips blazed a shot over the bar from eight metres.

West Brom's Johnstone then turned a Joseph Willock shot around the post on the hour before the pace dropped in the closing stages, with Newcastle holding out comfortably as West Brom applied some late pressure.



