Football: West Brom's Bilic charged with improper conduct after red card at Everton

LONDON: West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has been charged with improper conduct after he was sent off in Saturday's 5-2 Premier League defeat at Everton, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday (Sep 22).

Bilic, 52, was shown a red card by referee Mike Dean for his vehement complaints at halftime after defender Kieran Gibbs was sent off for pushing Everton's James Rodriguez in the face.

"Slaven Bilic has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA said in a statement.

"It is alleged that the West Bromwich Albion FC manager’s language and/or behaviour on the field of play ... amounts to improper conduct."

The governing body's statement added that Bilic has until Thursday to respond.

