Football: West Ham ban pitch invaders for life

LONDON: West Ham United have issued lifetime bans on two supporters for invading the pitch at the London Stadium during their 3-1 League Cup defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

"West Ham can confirm that following two incidents of pitch encroachment during our game against Tottenham, two individuals have been arrested and charged by the police," the Premier League club said in a statement on their website.

"Encroaching the pitch is a criminal offence that will not be tolerated by the club. In keeping with the club's zero tolerance policy, the two individuals will be banned for life from London Stadium with immediate effect."

In March, the club banned five people for invading the London Stadium pitch during a 3-0 league defeat by Burnley.

An unspecified number of fans also suffered the same fate for directing verbal abuse and hurling coins at owners David Sullivan and David Gold during that game.

West Ham supporters have long been dissatisfied over the club's move from Upton Park which was their home from 1904-2016.

The club have endured relegation battles in their last two league campaigns and sit 13th in the table this season after a difficult start under new manager Manuel Pellegrini.

West Ham host 15th-placed Burnley in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)