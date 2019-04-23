Football: West Ham denied request to change kickoff time for final home game

REUTERS: West Ham United said their request to bring forward their May 4 Premier League match kickoff time against Southampton, so their supporters could watch the women's team in the FA Cup final later that day, has been denied by the Premier League.

West Ham's final home game against Southampton is scheduled to kick off at 1500 local time while the women's team will play Manchester City at Wembley Stadium at 1730 on the same day.

The club tried to move the league match to 1230 so fans could go to Wembley after but the request was denied by the Premier League citing logistical constraints.

"To give supporters the chance to attend both that game and West Ham United's women's FA Cup final fixture ... the club had requested for the clash with the Saints to be brought forward to 12.30 p.m.," West Ham said in a statement.

"Despite the club's very best efforts, it was decided by the Premier League that it wouldn't be possible due to the potential inconvenience caused to supporters who had already planned their journeys and purchased tickets.

"Therefore, the game will remain at the originally scheduled time of 3pm"

The Premier League did not immediately respond to an email for comment.

West Ham are 11th in the standings while Southampton are 16th, five points above the relegation zone.

West Ham women are 7th out of 11 teams in the top-tier Super League in their debut top-flight campaign and have reached the FA Cup final for the first time.

