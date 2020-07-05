Football: West Ham frustrated by Newcastle draw

LONDON: West Ham wasted a chance to substantially improve their chances of Premier League survival as Newcastle rescued a 2-2 draw, while John Egan's first top-flight goal gave Sheffield United a 1-1 draw at Burnley on Sunday (Jul 5).

David Moyes' side twice held the lead at St James' Park, but Newcastle hit back on each occasion.

West Ham moved four points clear of the relegation zone, with Aston Villa's game in hand coming at champions Liverpool later on Sunday.

After earning their first away point since December, the Hammers have five games left to guarantee their top-tier status.

Shock winners against Chelsea in midweek, West Ham were ahead within four minutes at Newcastle.

Michail Antonio's clever flick allowed Pablo Fornals to find Jarrod Bowen with a fine pass, and when Jamaal Lascelles failed to cut out his cross, Antonio pounced at the far post.

Newcastle were level after 17 minutes as the influential Allan Saint-Maximin slipped in Emil Krafth.

Krafth's driven cross was turned past Lukasz Fabianski by Almiron for the Paraguay midfielder's eighth goal of the season.

Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka made a good save with his legs after Bowen turned Aaron Cresswell's shot goalwards from close-range.

Almiron and Lascelles were both off target as Newcastle pushed for a winner in the second half.

Tomas Soucek restored West Ham's lead when he lashed home from close-range after Declan Rice headed Ryan Fredericks' corner against the crossbar.

But Newcastle equalised 92 seconds later as Jonjo Shelvey beat the West Ham offside trap, took Dwight Gayle's pass and beat Fabianski from close-range.

Andriy Yarmolenko had scored the late winner against Chelsea and the West Ham substitute almost did it again with a stinging strike that Dubravka pushed over.

At Turf Moor, both teams' hopes of qualifying for the Europa League were hit by the draw.

James Tarkowski put Burnley ahead just before half-time.

But Irish defender Egan netted with 10 minutes left, giving him a goal in all four divisions in England.

United remain in eighth place, four points behind sixth placed Wolves, while Burnley move up to ninth, two points adrift of the Blades.

The visitors had a strong penalty appeal for handball by Erik Pieters controversially turned down after a VAR review.

But it was Burnley who took the lead three minutes before half-time.

Tarkowski netted from close-range after Jay Rodriguez headed on Dwight McNeil's free-kick.

The defender's second goal of the season had to survive a VAR check for offside before he could celebrate.

Jack Rodwell came off the bench for United, making his first Premier League appearance since May 2017 after the former Manchester City and England midfielder's career stagnated at Sunderland.

Rodriguez brought a good save from Dean Henderson, but McNeil shot wastefully wide from the rebound with just the keeper to beat.

It was a costly miss as United equalised in the 80th minute.

Ben Osborn's cross was flicked on by Billy Sharp and Egan was left unmarked to fire home with a fine finish at the far post.