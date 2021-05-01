Football: West Ham hopeful Antonio can return for Burnley trip

LONDON: West Ham United could have striker Michail Antonio back from injury as they seek to maintain their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League at Burnley this weekend.

Manager David Moyes offered an upbeat report on Antonio's fitness as he prepared for Monday's trip to Turf Moor.

"Michail is working with the physios and he's been out on the grass, so I wouldn't rule him out yet, but I don't want to be ruling him in as well," Moyes told reporters on Friday.

Antonio has been sidelined since damaging a hamstring in the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 5.

Moyes said Aaron Cresswell and Declan Rice could return soon, while defender Craig Dawson is back from suspension.

"We've had a few out so we're trying to get them all back if we can," Moyes said.

Consecutive defeats have left West Ham fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed rivals Chelsea.

Victory at Burnley is essential if they are to stay in the mix and take the race for a Champions League spot to the wire.

"We've only jumped into the top four on three occasions this season, so we've been chasing it most of the time, and we're doing everything we can to hang on in there," Moyes said.

"We want to take it to the last game of the season, we want to get the big one (Champions League), but if we don't we'll settle for the one that comes next (Europa League)."

