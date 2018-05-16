Football: West Ham part company with manager Moyes

LONDON: West Ham United have parted company with manager David Moyes, who successfully kept the club in the Premier League after replacing Slaven Bilic on a short-term deal in November.

A statement on West Ham's website confirming Moyes's departure said the club wanted to take a "different direction".

Moyes took charge with West Ham in 18th place after a dismal start to the season in which they won two of their first 11 league games.

Former Everton and Manchester United manager Moyes managed to steady the ship and Sunday's victory over the Toffees meant they finished the season in 13th place.

The statement said Moyes's assistants Alan Irvine, Stuart Pearce and Billy McKinlay had also departed.

"I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League," co-Chairman David Sullivan said.

"Throughout his time here, David has carried himself with dignity and honesty and we have all found him to be a pleasure to work with. He, Alan, Stuart and Billy accepted the challenge and attacked it head on, turning around a difficult situation.

"They deserve great respect for the job they have done and they leave the Club with our best wishes."

Moyes had to work in a difficult atmosphere at the London Stadium, West Ham's unpopular new home since they left Upton Park in 2016. Fans have been increasingly disenchanted with the club's owners and protested at some home games.

However, despite keeping West Ham safe, Sullivan said Moyes was only regarded as a short-term fix.

"When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future," he said.

"Having taken stock of the situation and reflected now the campaign is complete, we feel that it is right to move in a different direction."

The club said they would seek to recruit a "high-calibre" manager within the next 10 days.

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini is one of the names in the frame for the job.

