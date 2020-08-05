Football: Wigan's relegation to third tier confirmed after appeal fails

Football: Wigan's relegation to third tier confirmed after appeal fails

FILE PHOTO: Championship - Wigan Athletic v Leeds United
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Wigan Athletic v Leeds United - DW Stadium, Wigan, Britain - August 17, 2019 General view inside the stadium before the match Action Images/Paul Burrows
REUTERS: Wigan Athletic's relegation to the third tier League One has been confirmed after the club said on Tuesday (Aug 4) that they had lost their appeal against a 12-point deduction.

The English Football League (EFL) said last month that Wigan would be docked 12 points after the club entered administration. Wigan finished second-bottom of the Championship standings as a result, two points from safety.

"The Independent Disciplinary Commission has deliberated over the last few days on the evidence presented at Friday's appeal against the 12-point deduction," Wigan said in a statement.

"The Independent Disciplinary Commission has ruled that the appeal has not been successful."

Source: Reuters/nh

