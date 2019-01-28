Football: Willian double as FA Cup holders Chelsea beat Wednesday on Higuain debut

LONDON: Willian scored twice as FA Cup holders Chelsea marked new signing Gonzalo Higuain's debut by beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in the fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Jan 27).

The Brazilian gave the Blues a 26th-minute lead from the penalty spot but it was not until midway through the second half that second-tier Wednesday conceded again when Callum Hudson-Odoi, linked with a transfer window move to Bayern Munich, made it 2-0.

Willian completed the scoring seven minutes from time as Chelsea won their second knockout match in a matter of days after a midweek penalty shoot-out victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Sunday also saw Gonzalo Higuain make his Chelsea debut after the Argentinian striker signed on loan until the end of the season from Juventus on Wednesday.