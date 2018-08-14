Football: Willian enjoying Chelsea's 'Samba style' under Sarri

LONDON: Chelsea winger Willian believes manager Maurizio Sarri's attack-focused tactics emulates Brazil's 'samba style' and helps the Premier League club's players flourish.

The 30-year-old Brazil international assisted N'Golo Kante's opening goal as Chelsea recorded a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town in Sarri's first league match in charge last Saturday (Aug 11).

"Is it fun to play this way? I think so. We have a lot of players with quality up front, like Eden Hazard and Pedro. Players like that want to play football," Willian told ESPN.

"That's why he (Sarri) talked about 'fun' football. This is what we will try to do this season. Is this like Brazil's Samba style? Yes. This is what we do in Brazil and are trying to do here, playing with skill and movement."

The winger is confident that Sarri's tactics will help rectify Chelsea's recent poor record against Arsenal, where they had just one win in eight matches under previous manager Antonio Conte, when they meet in Saturday's league match.

"The manager tells us to play, to enjoy ourselves on the pitch, with responsibility. Now we have a different style, that's why we can create problems for Arsenal," Willian added.

"Of course, it will be a special game against Arsenal because it is a derby. It is always difficult against them."

