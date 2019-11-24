Woeful Watford's home troubles continue with Burnley defeat

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Bottom club Watford's miserable season continued with a 3-0 defeat to a clinical Burnley at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

Watford have now gone 11 league home games without a win while the victory ended a run of eight away games without a victory for Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Burnley, who move up to sixth place above Arsenal on goal difference, struggled to create opportunities in the first half but defended well against Watford's pressure.

The Hornets' Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu broke free after a slip-up by James Tarkowski but Burnley's England international goalkeeper Nick Pope did well to save with his feet.

Just before the break, Pope again foiled Deulofeu, diving superbly to keep out his goal-bound free-kick.

The visitors took the lead through Kiwi international Chris Wood, who hooked home in the 53rd minute after a Tarkowski header from a corner was deflected towards him - the goal was Wood's sixth in six games.

Ashley Barnes made it 2-0 from the spot in the 83rd minute, converting after a VAR review ruled Jose Holebas had fouled Barnes in the box.

Defender Tarkowski then wrapped up the win, beating Ben Foster at the second attempt after being left unmarked from a free-kick.

The result makes back-to-back 3-0 wins for Burnley after their home victory over West Ham and it was their first clean sheet on the road since their last visit to Watford in January.

"It is a convincing win but hard-fought, in the first half we were miles off, we had a word at half time and we set out in a different manner in the second half," said Dyche.

"I reminded the players about discipline and to play on the front foot. Our defence kept us in the game in the first half, we did not look too much in trouble but Nick Pope deserves a lot of credit too," he said.

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa said he didn't feel the result was a fair reflection of the match.

"Playing the game it did not feel like a 3-0 defeat," he said. "In the first half we were quite comfortable and we are disappointed with the goals we conceded today. We need to go back to the drawing board, look back at this game and work in training".

