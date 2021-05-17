Football: Wolfsburg clinch last Champions League berth despite draw at Leipzig

LEIPZIG, Germany: VfL Wolfsburg squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at second-placed RB Leipzig on Sunday but still earned a Champions League spot for next season after making sure of a top-four finish.

With one game left in the season Wolfsburg are in fourth place, four points ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maximilian Philipp had struck twice in the first half to put the confident Wolves 2-0 up, thundering in a shot in the 12th minute and then striking again in first-half stoppage time after connecting with a Ridle Baku cutback.

Justin Kluivert, however, perfectly controlled a high cross floated in from Marcel Sabitzer six minutes after the restart, then shook off his marker and drilled in from eight metres as Leipzig launched a comeback.

Sabitzer then converted a 78th-minute penalty to level, as his team locked down second place having already secured their Champions League spot along with champions Bayern Munich and third-placed Borussia Dortmund, 3-1 winners at Mainz 05.

