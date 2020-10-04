Football: Wolfsburg hold high-flying Augsburg to goalless stalemate

BERLIN: Bundesliga upstarts Augsburg were denied a third successive win at the start of the season after they were made to work hard for a 0-0 draw at struggling Wolfsburg on Sunday (Oct 4).

The result left Augsburg second in the standings on seven points from three games, behind leaders RB Leipzig on goal difference and ahead of third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, who also have seven points.

Champions Bayern Munich, who are in the bottom half with three points from two games, are at home to Hertha Berlin later on Sunday.

Augsburg were on the back foot throughout and their goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz stood out with several superb saves, namely when he kept out sitters from Wolfsburg striker Wout Weighorst and winger Admir Mehmedi.

Croatian wing-back Josip Brekalo netted for Wolfsburg in the 26th minute but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was disallowed as Weighorst was offside during the build-up.

Wolfsburg, who stayed 15th on three points after their third successive draw, laid siege to Augsburg's penalty area in the second half but the visitors held firm.



