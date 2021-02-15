Football: Wolfsburg miss chance to go third after being held by Gladbach

LONDON: VfL Wolfsburg were held to a 0-0 draw by Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday (Feb 14) as their four-match winning run in the Bundesliga came to an end.

Yannick Gerhardt and Xaver Schlager almost snatched a dramatic victory at the death for the hosts but they were left frustrated.

The result left Wolfsburg fourth in the standings on goal difference, level on 39 points with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gladbach stay in seventh, level on 33 points with Borussia Dortmund in sixth having failed to win any of their last three league games.

