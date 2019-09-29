Football: Wolves beat Watford 2-0 to secure first league win of season

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Watford 2-0 to claim their first win of the Premier League season thanks to a first-half strike by Matt Doherty and an own goal from Daryl Janmaat at Molineux on Saturday (Sep 28).

Wolves started the day second-bottom of the table but defender Doherty began the process of lifting them out of the relegation places with his second goal of the season in the 18th minute, a simple tap-in from Pedro Neto's pass.

Doherty was also involved in his side's second on the hour mark, chipping a cross to Morgan Gibbs-White, who had only just come on, and his flick-on was headed into his own net by Janmaat.

Hammered 8-0 by Manchester City last week, Watford had their chances to claw their way back into the game, but Wolves keeper Rui Patricio was in superb form as he kept a clean sheet.

Andre Gray provided an injection of pace and energy off the bench for Watford in a 20-minute cameo but Wolves defended deep to snuff out their attacking threat.

The defeat left Watford bottom of the table on two points ahead of the visit of Sheffield United next Saturday while Wolves, who climbed to 13th place, face a daunting trip to champions Manchester City on Sunday.



