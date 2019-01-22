Football: Wolves boss Nuno charged over pitch celebration

LONDON: Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged with misconduct after running onto the pitch in celebration of his side's late winner against Leicester.

Nuno embarked on a wild victory jig on the Molineux turf after Diogo Jota's stoppage-time strike sealed a 4-3 win in Saturday's Premier League clash.

He celebrated with his players for several moments, but was then sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh.

Nuno, who has until Thursday evening to respond to the Football Association's charge, could face a fine or touchline ban for his alleged misconduct breach.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was fined £8,000 ($10,300) when he charged on to the field to hug goalkeeper Alisson Becker following his side's late win against Everton at Anfield last month.

Speaking after the match, Nuno said: "It was not a bad intention, and it was not meant to be disrespectful.

"It has happened before with other managers, and in that moment it is difficult to contain your emotions.

"The law is clear. The referee explained it to me, and it was a good decision. He told me I was not allowed to go outside of the technical area."