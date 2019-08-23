Football: Wolves clinch Europa League win at Torino

PARIS: Wolves moved to the brink of the Europa League group stages on Thursday (Aug 22) with an impressive 3-2 play-off, first leg win at Torino.

The English Premier League side, playing in their first European campaign since 1981, went ahead through an own-goal from Gleison Bremer just before half-time.

Diogo Jota made it 2-0 on the hour mark but Lorenzo de Silvestri pulled one back for the Italians two minutes later.

Raul Jimenez restored Wolves' two-goal lead after 72 minutes before Andrea Belotti's penalty for Torino in the dying moments kept the Serie A side in the tie ahead of the return leg at Molineux next Thursday.

"It's a close tie. It's not over, far from being over. We have to take on a very tough team," Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo told the Express and Star newspaper.

"We played good. We were organised, we stayed in shape. We produced some goals but like I say, one game to go."

Celtic, dumped out of the Champions League last week by Cluj of Romania, saw off AIK of Sweden 2-0 at home.

James Forrest scored in his fifth consecutive game early in the second half with Frenchman Odsonne Edouard's curling free-kick making it 2-0 in the 73rd minute.

"It was a great team performance," said Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

"We played well in the first-half but I thought we were magnificent in the second.

"Some of the football we played was great and we scored fantastic goals."

Glasgow rivals Rangers are also well-placed for a spot in the group stages thanks to a 0-0 draw at Legia Warsaw.

Elsewhere, there were convincing 3-0 home wins for Dutch sides Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven over Hapoel Beer-Sheva and Apollon respectively.

