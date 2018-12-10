Football: Wolves grab injury-time winner against Newcastle

NEWCASTLE: Matt Doherty snatched victory deep into stoppage time as 10-man Newcastle succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Wolves at James' Park on Sunday (Dec 9).

The Magpies looked to have claimed a hard-earned point despite having DeAndre Yedlin sent off in the 57th minute but wing-back Doherty headed the visitors to a second straight victory in the fourth minute of added time.

Wolves had taken an early lead through the lively Diogo Jota but Ayoze Perez headed the home side level and although they had a numerical disadvantage after Yedlin's dismissal, Newcastle were pushing for a late winner before Wolves struck.

Martin Dubravka was left helpless in the 17th minute when Helder Costa's cross sailed over Jamaal Lascelles and Jota controlled on his chest before firing home from point-blank range.

The visitors might have doubled their lead within three minutes had Costa managed to make contact with Jota's low cross after Adama Traore had once again outstripped the home defence, but they were soon pegged back.

Defender Ryan Bennett was penalised for a foul on Perez 25 metres out and after Salomon Rondon's free-kick had hit the underside of the crossbar and the rebound was cleared, the Venezuelan striker crossed for Perez to plant a fine header past Rui Patricio.

Rafael Benitez was forced to reshuffle after Yedlin was dismissed for hauling back Jota after being caught in possession, though the Newcastle boss appeared convinced that his full-back was not the last man.

Sensing an opportunity to snatch three points rather than one, opposite number Nuno Espirito Santo responded immediately, sending on Morgan Gibbs-White and Raul Jimenez for Romain Saiss and Traore.

Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark had to make a timely intervention to prevent Ireland teammate Doherty from making the most of Gibbs-White's 72nd-minute through-ball, but the visitors largely struggled to make their numerical advantage count.

The frame of the goal came to Newcastle's rescue with 14 minutes remaining when Gibbs-White and Costa set up Jimenez to race away on the left, only to see him shot come back off the underside of the crossbar.

However Wolves finally made the most of the extra man in the final moments, Dubravka initially making a superb save to prevent Jota from ending a mazy run with a goal but having to look on helplessly as Doherty headed the rebound into the empty net.



