Football: Wolves hot back to win at Norwich

LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers got back to winning ways as they punished relegation-threatened Norwich City with a second-half comeback to win 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday (Dec 21).

After their 11-match unbeaten run was ended by Tottenham Hotspur the previous week, Wolves were dreadful before halftime but goals by Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez sealed victory.

Roared on by the Carrow Road faithful Norwich outplayed Wolves in the first half and had they been more ruthless the points could have been in the bag before the interval.

Wolves keeper Rui Patricio produced a smart early save to deny Kenny Mclean and then turned Alex Tettey's low drive against the post as Norwich swarmed forward.

Norwich took the lead in the 17th minute when Wolves failed to clear McLean's cross and Todd Cantwell smashed the ball home.

Teemu Pukki was twice denied by the over-worked Patricio as Wolves staggered to halftime only a goal in arrears.

Predictably, Wolves were a different proposition after the break and equalised after 62 minutes when the increasingly-influential Joao Moutinho whipped in a cross that Saiss met with a powerful header.

Norwich were deflated and Wolves snatched victory in the 81st minute with Jimenez on hand to convert a rebound after keeper Tim Krul saved Matt Doherty's point-blank effort.

Defeat left Norwich second from bottom, six points below the safety zone while Wolves climbed to sixth, two points off fourth-placed Chelsea who face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

