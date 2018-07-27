Football: Wolves keeper Ikeme announces retirement after battle with leukaemia

LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has announced his retirement from football after a year-long battle with acute leukaemia, the Premier League club said on Friday (Jul 27).

The 32-year-old Nigeria international has been with Wolves for his entire career, making over 200 appearances for the club.

Advertisement

Ikeme said his decision to retire comes on medical advice after "a tough year and intense chemotherapy".

"I spoke with the doctor and he suggested I should retire, because of the toll the treatment has taken on my body," Ikeme told the club website.

"He thinks it's what is best for me and I can't really risk trying to come back, my health is the priority.

"I want to be here for my children, family and friends. In the grand scheme of things with my life in danger, it's the minimum price I have to pay to spend the rest of my time with my family."



Advertisement