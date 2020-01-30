Football: Wolves sign winger Daniel Podence from Olympiakos

LONDON: Wolves have secured the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiakos on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the club announced on Thursday (Jan 30).

Podence, who cost a reported £17 million (US$22 million), joins a strong Portuguese contingent at Molineux under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who is also Portuguese.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolves are now awaiting international clearance for their latest capture, which makes him a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Speaking about his move, Podence, 24, told the club website: "I'm very excited. It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true.

"Wolves are a team with a big project, with ambitious goals to look forward to, where I'll get to meet former teammates with whom I had the pleasure to play with in the past and I hope to be very successful here."

He said one of the main reasons he joined Wolves was due to the strong Portuguese contingent at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "Of course, I spoke with Rui (Patricio), but I also know Ruben (Neves), (Diogo) Jota and (Joao) Moutinho very well.

"I think that's going to be a big help for me to adapt to English football, which is challenging. It's really good to have well-known faces around."