Football: China beat South Korea in extra time to seal Tokyo Olympics spot

SUZHOU: China's women sealed a last-ditch spot at the Tokyo Olympics football on Tuesday (Apr 13) by squeezing past South Korea 4-3 on aggregate, a thrilling conclusion to a qualifying campaign dogged by coronavirus delays.

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Wang Shuang scored the winner in extra time in front of 13,000 jubilant fans in Suzhou, after South Korea recovered from a 2-1 first-leg home deficit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wuhan native Wang lashed the ball into the bottom corner from just outside the box in the first period of extra time to torpedo South Korea's hopes of playing at the Olympics for the first time.

Players from both teams collapsed at the end, in what was the final chapter in a long qualifying campaign for the Asian rivals.

This decider - one of two remaining berths for this summer's delayed Tokyo Games - was scheduled for March last year but was postponed three times because of the coronavirus.

China's coach Jia Xiuquan said afterwards that he was struggling to express himself because the emotion was still raw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The key word should be 'not easy' - it was not easy because of the delay to this match," he said.

"But during the past year we worked hard and we deserve this result. It is everyone's hope that we can keep growing and have success, and win the Olympics.

"With our team spirit, everything is possible."

The coronavirus hung heavily over the tie. The Suzhou stadium announcer told the crowd to keep their masks on and socially distance, while medical staff in full protective bodysuits watched from the sidelines.

Advertisement

China bussed fans in for the game and, decked out in red and with matching face masks, they booed the announcement of the South Korean national anthem.

South Korea, who have never reached the Olympics since women's football was introduced in 1996, were a threat every time they attacked and silenced the home supporters when Kang Chae-rim scored on the half-hour.

That made it 2-2 on aggregate but South Korea needed to score again and they did so on the stroke of half-time thanks to an own goal.

China, 15th in the FIFA rankings to South Korea's 18th, had barely threatened but substitute Yang Man popped up to level the tie 3-3, setting the stage for Wang's late heroics.

It was a fairytale end to China's tortuous Olympic journey.

The team were especially affected in the early days of the coronavirus and were hailed back home as a defiant symbol against the crisis.

They were training in Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus, but left a day before the Chinese city went into lockdown in January last year.

Match-winner Wang was stranded in Wuhan.

The team - minus Wang - were then quarantined and ended up doing exercises in the corridors and stairwells of an Australian hotel after the qualifying tournament was moved out of China.

The Tokyo 2020 Games, themselves upended by the coronavirus, are scheduled to take place in July and August.