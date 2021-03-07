Former international Stephen Ng appointed head coach of Singapore women's national team

SINGAPORE: Former international Stephen Ng has been appointed the new head coach of the women’s national team, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Sunday (Mar 7).

“I can see so much potential in women’s football in Singapore, and I wanted to be able to do something about it and contribute in my own way," said Ng, who will serve a two-year term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As a coach who is passionate about local football, being appointed as the Head Coach of the Women’s National Team represents the biggest opportunity for me to effect change and I am both honoured and proud to have been selected.”

The announcement was made by FAS during the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Football Day celebrations at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC (Kampong Glam) Denise Phua presenting a national jersey to Stephen Ng, together with FAS President Lim Kia Tong, on Mar 7, 2021. (Photo: FAS)

Ng is set to lead the Women’s National Team through competitions including the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers Round 1, AFF Women's Championship 2021, as well as the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was selected from more than 160 applicants - locals and foreigners - said FAS in a media release.

Mr Ng said that he is looking to develop the women's team to compete at the regional and international level, and also hopes to grow the number of women coaches to accelerate the development of the youth players.

His strategy is to concurrently develop both elite and amateur players, and structure training programmes for longer-term development.

“I intend to build on the results of people who have contributed to our women’s national teams in the past and work hard to create a prominent presence for us both in Southeast Asia and subsequently Asia in the years to come," said Ng.

Advertisement

ACCOLADES

Ng is an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) coach educator and has also attained the AFC professional coaching diploma, which is the highest level of coaching accreditation issued by the AFC.

He spent a total of six years at the Brunei FA. During his time there, he helped to develop women’s grassroots football by providing support for women's coach education, including organising women's grassroots school festivals as well as conducting coaching courses for women coaches.

Mr Ng cited his passion for helping develop women’s football as a key factor in the taking up of his current role at FAS.

He has had experience coaching at youth level, leading the Singapore Under-14s in 2013.

During his 15-year playing career as a goalkeeper, he turned out for Sembawang Rangers FC, Tiong Bahru United as well as Gombak United during the then S-League and was also a member of the Singapore national team.