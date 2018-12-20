Football: World Cup winner Areola signs new PSG deal

PARIS: World Cup winner Alphonse Areola has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain keeping him with the French champions until 2023, the club announced on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Areola has made 85 senior appearances for the side he joined as a teenager in 2006 and has won eight titles including the French league twice.

He lifted the World Cup in 2018 with France despite not playing a single minute.

Since the tournament in Russia he has won two international caps for Les Bleus.

Despite featuring on more than 40 occasions last season his game-time on the field this year has been curtailed by the arrival of veteran Italian Gianluigi Buffon.

Buffon, also a World Cup winner, has played half of PSG's Champions League fixtures this term and was preferred to the Frenchman in recent crucial European victories over Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade.

"This club is not just where I've trained, it is also in my heart. I grew up here and have now managed to make the first team squad," he told the PSG website.

"The club has given me this chance to pursue high ambitions alongside exceptional teammates," Areola who has Fillipino heritage, added.