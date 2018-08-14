Football: World Cup winner Kimpembe extends PSG deal to 2023

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe, a member of France's World Cup-winning squad, signed a two-year contract extension on Monday (Aug 13) keeping him at the club until 2023.

"I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to wear my club's shirt and this contract extension is proof of my attachment and my recognition towards Paris Saint-Germain," Kimpembe said in a club statement.

Advertisement

The homegrown 23-year-old centre-back has made 76 appearances for PSG, where he faces competition from Brazilian duo Thiago Silva and Marquinhos for a place in the team.

He has yet to play following an extended break after the World Cup but was joined by France team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Alphonse Areola at the Parc des Princes on Sunday as they paraded the trophy to fans ahead of a 3-0 win over Caen.

"A young player, just as a more experienced player, has everything they need to succeed at Paris Saint-Germain. It's up to us, the players, to keep giving our all to take our club as far as possible," said Kimpembe.

His extension comes a day after Schalke announced that Germany Under-21 defender Thilo Kehrer is set to join the French champions for a reported fee of €37 million (US$42.3 million).

Advertisement