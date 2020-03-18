Football: World Cup winner Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus

ROME: France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus but is currently asymptomatic, his club Juventus confirmed on Tuesday (Mar 17).

"Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19," the Italian champions said in a statement.

Juve added 32-year-old Matuidi, who lifted the World Cup in 2018, is currently "in voluntary home isolation".

His club teammate Daniele Rugani was the first top-flight footballer to be diagnosed with coronavirus last Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was also asymptomatic and is currently self-isolating in a room at the team's J-Hotel, beside the Italian champions' training centre and the whole squad were all in quarantine after Rugani tested positive.

In total 12 Serie A players have been diagnosed with the illness which has killed more than 2,000 people in the Mediterranean country.



