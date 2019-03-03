Football: Wu Lei becomes first Chinese goalscorer in La Liga

BARCELONA: Espanyol forward Wu Lei became the first Chinese footballer to score in Spain's top-division La Liga, netting his side's final goal in a 3-1 win at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Wu, 27, sealed victory with a cool finish from inside the area in the 65th minute, giving the Barcelona club a second win in eight league games.

Advertisement

The victory took Espanyol, who are by owned by Chinese company Rastar Group, up to 11th in the La Liga standings.

China international Wu was the top scorer in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai SIPG FC until Espanyol signed him in January. His goal came in his fifth appearance for the La Liga side.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)