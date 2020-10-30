Football: 'You are not Zlatan, don't challenge the virus,' Ibrahimovic tells public

MILAN: AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, has joined an information campaign, telling the public in his irreverent style to respect social distancing and wear a mask.

"The virus challenged me and I won," he said. "But you are not Zlatan, don’t challenge the virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Use your head, respect the rules: distance and mask, always. We’ll win!”

The video was posted on the website and social media accounts of the Lombardy region which has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Despite missing two games after testing positive, the 39-year-old Swede is Serie A's leading scorer with six goals.

