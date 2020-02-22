Football: Young United fan's cheeky request gets warm response from Liverpool's Klopp

REUTERS: Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was so charmed by the sheer cheek of a young Manchester United fan who wrote to ask if he could start losing games that he sent the 10-year-old a personal reply, the German said on Friday.

Daragh Curley, from County Donegal, wrote to the 52-year-old coach this week asking if he could engineer a few Liverpool defeats so they do not win the Premier League this season.

"If you win nine more games, then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad," Curley wrote.

"So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."

Klopp described the missive as a 'smart' move.

"It was just nice," Klopp told a news conference. "It was nice, it was cheeky. It was everything together.

"Cheeky, 10-years-old, which I think is a nice age where you should start being cheeky and it was smart as well. It was just that I thought it's a good idea. Try it. Why not?"

Liverpool head into Monday's Premier League home game against relegation threatened West Ham United a whopping 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and winning their first league title in 30 years now seems inevitable.

Klopp's juggernaut are yet to lose a league game this season, winning 25 and drawing one of their 26 so far, which explains why the young United fan felt the need to take matters into his own hands.

"I have no problem with supporters of other clubs," Klopp added. "I think, hope and know that it's a free world so we can choose our club.

"I don't think everybody has to be a Liverpool fan. I like working for Liverpool and I like the rivalry we have but I love it even more if we can keep that on the pitch so apart from that they can be happy and we can be happy.

"And he looked like it in the picture I saw later, so good."

