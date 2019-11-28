Football: Zenit deny Lyon chance to clinch early Champions League last 16 spot

SAINT PETERSBURG: Lyon missed out on a chance to seal a Champions League last 16 place with a match to spare after losing 2-0 at Zenit Saint Petersburg on Wednesday (Nov 27).

A victory in Group G over the Russian Premier League leaders would have claimed a knockout spot for Rudi Garcia's men but they now need results in other matches to go their way in order to qualify.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lyon are third behind Zenit, level with the Russians on seven points, ahead of their final group match on December 10 against leaders Leipzig, who are two points clear at the top.

The win for the home side, who travel to Benfica on the final day, maintains their hopes of reaching the next round.

"Lyon are a really good team. But we were prepared well and did what we had to," Ozdoev told UEFA.com.

"Now it's all about the match in Lisbon and we will be ready for it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to their inferior head-to-head record with Zenit Lyon are dependant on other sides' results if they are to reach the last 16.

"It's not over, we still have our last match to play and we're supporting Benfica" Garcia said.

"What is certain is that we have to beat Leipzig, who I think are the best team in the group."

Later on Wednesday German outfit Leipzig host the Portugese champions knowing a win would secure a first ever last 16 spot for Julien Nagelsmann's side in the top-tier competition.

Zenit coach Sergei Semak kept faith in the starting lineup from the weekend's 2-1 league victory over Rubin Kazan, with Dzyuba who scored that winner in that game leading the attack.

Garcia, who replaced the sacked Sylvinho in October, was without injured midfielder Thiago Mendes and ill winger Martin Terrier after beating Nice on Saturday as 16-year-old attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki was named on the bench.

ILL-DISCIPLINED LYON

The best of the early chances fell to Sardar Azmoun on 35 minutes after Daler Kuzayev and Joachim Andersen were shown yellow cards in the opening half an hour.

Iran forward Azmoun, broke through the French defence but his chipped shot hit the post before he was brought down by Anthony Lopes, with VAR deciding against awarding a penalty.

Dzybua went one better than Azmoun seven minutes later to claim a lead for the Russian outfit.

The Russia international headed in from a Douglas Santos corner as Lyon protested with referee Daniele Orsato for Dzybua's tussle with Marcelo in the penalty area.

Captain Leo Dubois and fellow-wing back Marcal were shown yellow cards by Orsato for their complaints.

Semak's men controlled a lacklustre second-half and Ozdoev made sure of all three points with his third goal of the season in the 84th minute.

Lyon have three Ligue 1 games before hosting Leipzig as Zenit host Spartak and Dynamo Moscow in the league before the trip Portugal next month.