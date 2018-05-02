Football: Zidane says Champions League is 'in Real's DNA'

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane said the Champions League is "in Real Madrid's DNA" after his side hung on to deny Bayern Munich and move into their fourth final in five years.

Real earned the chance to win their third Champions League in a row after Karim Benzema's double strike and desperate last-minute defending gave them a 2-2 draw on the night and a 4-3 victory over the two legs of the semi-final.

Real have already seen bitter rivals Barcelona win the Spanish league this season, but Zidane said Europe's premier competition always brings the best out of his club, who have won it 12 times.

"It's in the DNA of the club. We never stop fighting up to the very last minute, just as the Bayern players did tonight."

Zidane said Benzema had more than earned his chance to start the match after the French striker was only a substitute in the first leg in Munich.

"He deserved to score, he has worked hard and he has never given anything less than his all.

"His game is always the same and he is always important for us. It was important for him that he scored tonight as well."