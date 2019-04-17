Footballer: Keeper Oblak extends Atletico deal until 2023

REUTERS: Atletico Madrid's Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak has signed a four-year contract extension to keep him in the Spanish capital until June 2023, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday (Apr 17).

The 26-year-old Oblak, who arrived from Benfica in 2014, has made 203 appearances in all competitions for Atletico, keeping an impressive 115 clean sheets.

Advertisement

"I'm very happy to have signed a contract extension and to be here. I'm going to defend these colours to the best of my abilities and continue working hard," he told the club website.

Oblak was a key member of the Atletico side that won the 2018 Europa League and reached the 2016 Champions League final, which they lost to Real Madrid.

Oblak has also lifted the Zamora Trophy for the goalkeeper with the lowest goals conceded-to-games ratio in the Spanish top division in the last three seasons

Atletico, who are second in the league nine points behind Barcelona with six games left, visit Eibar on Saturday.



Advertisement