Forge beat Cavalry 1-0 to win Canadian Premier League

REUTERS: Forge FC scored a dramatic injury time winner to beat Cavalry 1-0 on Saturday and win the inaugural Canadian Premier League.

Substitute David Choiniere pounced in the 95th minute to lead Forge to a 2-0 aggregate victory.

Cavalry topped both the spring and fall leagues, with Forge, from Hamilton, Ontario, runner up both times.

But Forge won the first leg of the final 1-0 at home on Oct. 26 and then surprised their rivals in front of their own fans on Saturday.

Despite their regular season dominance and an attack that scored a league high 51 goals in 28 games, Cavalry could not get the one goal that would have made the difference over the two legs of the playoff.

The win means Forge qualified to represent Canada in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)