Former All Black Slade joins Japan's DynaBoars

Former All Black Colin Slade has joined Japanese Top League outfit Mitsubishi Dynaboars, the club announced on Monday.

New Zealand All Blacks&apos; Colin Slade leaves the field during their Rugby World Cup quarter-fina
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand All Blacks' Colin Slade leaves the field during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Slade, who won the 2011 and 2015 World Cups with New Zealand, will join up with the DynaBoars next season after this year's campaign was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slade, who has played across the backline during his career, most recently featured for Pau in France's Top 14 following stints at Canterbury Crusaders and Otago Highlanders in his homeland.

Slade played 21 times for New Zealand, scoring 78 points, including at the 2011 World Cup when he replaced injured flyhalf Dan Carter in the line-up. Slade was himself then injured en route to the final.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

