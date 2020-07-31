Former Australia captain Milligan signs with Macarthur

A-League expansion side Macarthur FC have continued their signing spree of Australia internationals by bringing in former Socceroos captain Mark Milligan on a multi-year deal.

The 34-year-old is the Bulls' fourth signing after former Australia goalkeeper Adam Federici, Socceroos winger Tommy Oar and Olympic squad midfielder Denis Genreau.

Well-travelled midfielder-defender Milligan joins his fourth A-League outfit after stints at Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory.

Milligan, who last played professionally for lower-tier English club Southend United, said he was drawn to the southwest Sydney side by the chance to shape its "culture" under coach Ante Milicic.

"After an uncertain finish in England due to COVID, the opportunity Ante has offered me to join Macarthur FC was something I couldn’t pass up," Milligan said in a statement on Friday.

"To come back home and be part of a brand-new club in the A-League is something I never thought I’d be able to do.

"I’m looking forward to hitting the pitch and putting in the hard work, ready for our first match at Campbelltown."

Macarthur join the A-League in the 2020/21 season.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)